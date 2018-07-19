Waterlooville care home residents unveil bench they designed for play park

AN animal-themed bench designed by care home residents was unveiled at a brand new play park.

Residents from Waterlooville-based care home Wellington Vale met with pupils from Berewood Primary Schoolcame up with have designed a bench for a new children’s playground opposite the care home on Darnel Road.

The bench which has an animal-themed design was officially unveiled on Friday 13 July, with Wellington Vale residents present along with children from Berewood Primary School.

Theresa Shell, General Manager at Wellington Vale comments, “This is a fantastic community initiative. A number of our residents voted for the design of the play area during a consultation with the local community which took place at our care home. Subsequently, during the art activities which we run regularly at Wellington Vale, residents came up with designs for the bench. These designs have been merged together by the Council and used as the final bench design.

“The bench can be seen from the windows of the care home. We believe this is really important as way of ensuring the residents maintain connections with the local community. We run a wide range of activities at Wellington Vale and this is a great example of an initiative which has been very stimulating and of which we are all very proud.”

Wellington Vale has 80 en-suite rooms and offers residential care, dementia care, convalescent care and respite care. The care home is extending its offering and is opening a 26 bed nursing environment over the summer to cater for residents with higher care needs.

