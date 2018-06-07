Waterlooville charity ‘over the moon’ with £6,000 donation

A WHOPPING £6,000 was handed over to a ‘well-deserving’ charity which supports people with disabilities.

The former mayor of Havant, Elaine Shimbart, presented the second and final cheque to her charity of choice, following on from her time in office.

She joined charity representatives and those who use the services at Fitzroy Waterlooville, as she donated the funds to them.

Fitzroy, on London Road, supports people with disabilities who otherwise suffer from loneliness and isolation, by providing expert help and care.

Councillor Shimbart, who represents Hart Plain on Havant Borough Council, said: ‘The charity was delighted with the amount donated to them.

‘They already have ideas about how the money might be spent which is fantastic.

‘I’m just really happy I was able to help them.

‘I never thought I’d end up raising as much money as I did. The Fitzroy is a well-deserving charity that provides not only help for those with disabilities but helps to give their families a break too.’

The charity is one of two groups to benefit from the Mayor’s Charity Appeal Fund 2017-2018, which raised more than £13,500 after Cllr Shimbart was elected as mayor in May last year.

HomeStart Havant also received £6,000. It supports families with young children who are going through a difficult time.

Maria Atkins is a support worker at Fitzroy Waterlooville, and said the donation will make a big difference to the people using the service.

She said: ‘We’re absolutely over the moon. The donation will really help us, we’re looking at getting lots of new equipment for the people we support like sensory equipment, headphones, iPads and more.

‘We support about 30 people here so the money will make a big difference.’