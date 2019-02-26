Waterlooville family mark year since son Matthew Bone went missing with awareness march

THE family of a missing man who vanished a year ago are marking the day with a march to raise awareness.

Matthew Bone, 27, from Waterlooville, went missing in March last year and last seen at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham on March 6 before he travelled to Worcestershire – where CCTV caught him on March 9.

Matthew Bone, Waterlooville.

His parents Karen and Mike Bone have organised March for Matt this Sunday.

They will hike the 11.5 miles from Portsdown Hill, in Portsmouth, to Old Winchester Hill in Petersfield to maintain awareness for Matt’s case and to raise funds for the charity Missing People charity which is supporting the family.

READ MORE: ‘Help us find our son’ plead devastated parents of missing Waterlooville man

Upset mum Karen said: ‘The route takes in several favourite walks that we enjoyed with Matt and finishes at a location where he drew inspiration for his love of the natural environment.

‘To walk in solidarity with over 40 friends, sharing thoughts of Matt, and helping the charity to continue its work with families like us feels like a positive way to spend the anniversary of Matt going missing.’

Matthew, who was 26 when he went missing, is described as white, 5ft 7in and slim with brown hair and blue and grey eyes.

His last known movements were caught on CCTV in Worcestershire, after he visited the Stanbrook Abbey Hotel in Malvern.

Despite numerous appeals by his family and the Missing People charity, Matthew remains missing.

READ MORE: Portsmouth sisters ‘shaken’ after ‘two men pulled out knives on them’ on Portsdown Hill

Karen added: ‘Our son disappeared and our lives changed in an instant.

‘This walk is a demonstration of our love for him, a love that always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.’

Bryony Long, head of supporters and communication at Missing People, said: ‘Missing People’s ‘Walk For’ initiative was developed by families affected by a disappearance as a way to raise awareness and funds to bring their loved one home.

Taking part in a walk is a brilliant way to bring communities together to do something meaningful and fun.

‘We’d like to thank everyone taking part in the ‘March for Matt’ as their support helps the charity provide a vital lifeline for people who are away from home, and for the families left behind.’

READ MORE: New name and concept for Southsea seafront restaurant Rocksby’s as it will become The Briny

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/walkformattbone

If anyone has seen Matthew, they should contact Missing People anonymously by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk or call the police on 101.

Sightings and information about any missing person can also be given anonymously by visiting missingpeople.org.uk/sightings