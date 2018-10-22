Waterlooville motorcyclist dies in crash

Have your say

A Waterlooville man has died after the motorbike he was riding skidded into the opposite carriageway and crashed into a 4x4 car.

The 60-year-old died following the accident near Kirdford, Sussex, on Sunday.

The 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene

The crash happened on the A272 Petworth Road at around 2.20pm and the road was shut for five hours.

Sussex police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

READ MORE: Ferry crashes into two yachts near Isle of Wight

In a statement the force said: ‘A 60-year-old man from Waterlooville in Hampshire, was riding a black Yamaha Vmax 1700 east on the A272 Petworth Road, close to the junction with Wakestone Lane, when he skidded into the opposite carriageway, colliding with a black Jeep Compass.

‘He had been riding as part of a group when the collision occurred about 2.20pm on Sunday.

‘Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 3.07pm.

READ MORE: Isle of Wight ferry crash: ‘Cries for help’ heard after collision near harbour entrance

‘The road was closed for approximately five hours and no other injuries were reported.’

Anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with dash cam footage, is asked to report it online here or by calling Sussex police on 101 quoting Operation Camelford.