Waterlooville mum banned from all branches of Rowlands Pharmacy in the UK

A DISABLED mum said she has done ‘nothing wrong’ after being handed a year-long ban from all branches of a pharmacy across the country.

Mum-of-three Carrie Theobald, 46, has been accused of being ‘extremely verbally abusive, aggressive and physically intimidating’ towards a Rowlands Pharmacy staff member working at the branch in Lavender Road, Waterlooville.

But Carrie, of Woodsedge, Waterlooville, has hit back saying she will find CCTV footage to prove her case – and denies any aggression.

Carrie, who is now receives her fibromyalgia prescriptions at home, said around six months ago she was ushered out of the branch and informally banned. She said despite avoiding the shop things came to a head when she walked past on Monday, April 23 at 1pm.

Exact details of what happened are unclear. Carrie said a staff member was unpleasant to her outside the shop, while a spokeswoman for Rowlands said the incident was ‘extremely distressing for colleagues’.

Carrie, who said she did not step foot in the shop said: ‘I’m a family woman – I get on with my life.

‘I’ve done nothing wrong, I was banned or thrown out of that shop six months ago.’

A pharmacy spokesman said such bans are ‘not common’.

He said: ‘Rowlands Pharmacy can confirm that an individual from the Waterlooville area has been banned from entering any of our community pharmacies. This results from an incident during which the individual was extremely verbally abusive, aggressive and physically intimidating towards a member of our staff, which resulted in the branch contacting the police. This incident was extremely distressing for colleagues in the pharmacy at the time.’

Both reported the incident to police. A Hampshire police spokeswoman said it has a report of a non-injury assault on a staff member but she did not want police action.