Teams of businesses battle in a running race with a twist for the Waterlooville Pancake Race for 2019. Winners Phone Repair Doctors, George Cartmell, Paul Traill and Alan Caceres.

Waterlooville Pancake Race 2019: Best photos from this year’s event

Businesses got into the spirit of Shrove Tuesday for the annual Waterlooville Pancake Race for 2019.

Six teams showed off their skills by flipping pancakes in a relay which dominated attention in the town’s precinct. 

Team Motiv8, a community support group.
Habibur Rahman
Team MMO Accountants after the race.
Habibur Rahman
Danny Randon tossing his pancake during the race.
Habibur Rahman
Winners Phone Repair Doctors, Paul Traill, George Cartmell and Alan Caceres.
Habibur Rahman
