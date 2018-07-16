Waterlooville residents urged to attend meeting on town centre’s future   ‘Waterlooville will be at the bottom of the pile if no-one attends’

‘WE can’t let the council think we don’t care or we won’t get opportunities to have our say.’

That’s the message from a team passionate about the regeneration of Waterlooville, which is calling on residents and businesses to attend a community meeting about the town on Wednesday.

Do you moan about Waterlooville? Do you want something to change in the town centre? Or for life to improve for people who live there? The Waterlooville Events Team have said your ideas are needed.

Deputy Havant Borough Council leader and the cabinet lead for regeneration, Tim Pike, will be at the meeting to discuss the future of the town.

Chairman of the Waterlooville Events Team, Jackie Buckley, said: ‘If nobody attends then the council will believe nobody cares and Waterlooville will be at the bottom of the pile for changes.

‘I believe those who shout the loudest get what they want.

‘Places like Hayling Island and Emsworth have very loud voices and we need the same in Waterlooville.

‘Why would Cllr Pike arrange another meeting with us if only five people show up?

‘A lot of people feel Waterlooville is a lot cause, which isn’t the right attitude to have.

‘Those who want to see changes made in the town need to fight for them.

‘You want a bowling alley, A cinema? More to do for teenagers? Speak up!’

Jackie is passionate about fighting for the town and thinks people might want to discuss the proposed development at Wellington Way shopping precinct, the work that needs to be done to Jubilee Park, and the state of the high street.

She added: ‘We’re trying to build a community for Waterlooville.

‘I can see changes happening, more people are volunteering with is and there’s more going on in the area, like the arts trail.

‘People are starting to pull together but it takes a long time, but it’s important people come to the meeting with ideas about what they want.’

Jackie said the idea of a Waterlooville in Bloom event is being looked into.

Cllr Tim Pike said: ‘Waterlooville has a growing population as the west of Waterlooville development is being built.

‘Havant Borough Council wants to work with traders to make the most of the opportunities coming from new people moving into the area.

‘I have been invited by the Waterlooville Events Team to discuss with businesses in the area how exactly we can work together to capitalise on these opportunities.

‘I would urge any business, big or small, to participate in making Waterlooville a great place to visit.’

The meeting for the residents and businesses of Waterlooville will take place on Wednesday at 7pm, at Waterlooville Community Centre.

On Saturday, July 21, the Classic Car Show will return to Waterlooville precinct, although it is no longer run by the council.

It will run from 10am-2pm with live music.