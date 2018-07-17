Waterlooville youths cause havoc in town

Anti-social behaviour has been reported in a number of different locations across the Waterlooville area.

At the Wellington Park development side on Hambledon Road, Hampshire police said anti-social behaviour and drug use has been reported by groups of youths, several times per week for some months, with the latest incident reported on July 13.

On the same day, a large group of youths were reported climbing on scaffolding at the former pub The Wellington, London Road.

At The Waterloo Park McDonald’s, on Elettra Avenue, graffiti was left on the playground equipment on July 8. On Stakes Hill Road on July 8, a group of youths on motorbikes and push bikes were causing a traffic hazard.