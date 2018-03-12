Widley singing group thanks audiences for £700 charity donations

Have your say

A SINGING group has thanked its audiences for donations which helped to fund its chosen charity.

Widley-based group Reflections has donated £700 to Alzheimer’s Research UK, as a result of donations received in 2017.

The charity has expressed its thanks to the group.

Janet Williams, secretary and booking manager for Reflections, said: ‘We had much pleasure in donating £700 to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

‘We take great pleasure in entertaining all at community halls, nursing homes, hospitals, a variety of clubs and more, with only a small fee charged.

‘All donations are given to our nominated charity.’