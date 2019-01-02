Young motorcyclist suffers serious leg injury in Waterlooville crash

Have your say

A YOUNG motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury in a crash.

The 20-year-old man was injured after a collision between his black Aprillia motorbike and a grey Toyota Hilux in Milton Road at the junction of Sunnymeade Drive in Waterlooville.

The incident happened on Milton Road. Picture: Google Maps

The crash happened between 5pm and 5.10pm on December 29.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: ‘We had an ambulance crew, ambulance officer and the Critical Care Team from the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance on scene.

‘The whole team were on scene treating one patient for serious leg injuries.

‘Following treatment at the scene the patient was taken to the University Hospital Southampton.’

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘The motorcyclist, who is in his 20s and from Waterlooville, was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.

‘If you witnessed this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44180481346.’