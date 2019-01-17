A27 delays after crash in Chichester 

Have your say

A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on the A27 this afternoon.

The collision, reported to have involved four cars, happened on the eastbound carriageway of the road between the Whyke Roundabout and Bognor Bridge Roundabout.

Police are at the scene of the crash in Chichester this afternoon and are reporting that lane 2 is currently closed.

PC Tom Van Der Wee tweeted: ‘Booked on duty and headed straight out to assist the Inspector with a report of a 4 car RTC on the A27 Chichester.’

Chichester Police added: ‘RTC on the A27 eastbound between the Whyke Roundabout and Bognor Bridge Roundabout Chichester.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays

‘Lane 2 is currently closed whilst we await recovery. Delays expected.’

