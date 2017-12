Have your say

Large crowds have been out in Chichester today as the Queen pays a visit to the city.

Her Majesty is visiting for the first time in 27 years as part of a visit to West Sussex.

Picture: Steve Robards

This morning she met staff at the Chichester Festival Theatre before speaking to waiting members of the public and the Canine Partners charity.

A plaque was also unveiled at the theatre to mark her visit.

For more details and photos of today’s royal visit go to our sister website Chichester Observer.