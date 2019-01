Members of Chichester Camera Club will be showing off some of their greatest work this month as part of a new exhibition.

The ‘Advanced Workers’ Exhibition’ is being held at North Mundham Village Hall near Chichester on Saturday January 19 and Sunday January 20, from 10am to 5pm.

To see some of the images click on the link at the top of the article or the icon on the main picture.

Parking is free and entrance is £1. There will also be refreshments and second-hand equipment for sale.