Fox tied to car and dragged through Sussex town

Officers are investigating an incident where a fox was tied to the rear of a black car that was being driven around a Sussex town.

Police received a report on Monday afternoon that a car emerging from Castle Hill onto the A2101 Queen’s Road, Hastings, at 3.30pm had been seen with a black bag tied to its rear bumper.

Picture: PA

Warning – some people might find the picture below distressing.

On closer inspection, according to police, the bag was found to contain the body of a dead fox.

Police said the driver was unaware the fox had been tied to their vehicle before they were notified by a member of the public who called police.

A Hastings Police spokesman said: ‘We are aware of an incident involving a fox being dragged behind a vehicle in Hastings town centre yesterday afternoon.

‘Officers are investigating an incident where an unsuspected driver was notified about a fox being tied to the rear of their vehicle that was being driven in Hastings.

‘The driver of the black car was informed by a member of the public who also called us.’

If you have any information, please get call police on 101 quoting incident 797 of 14/01/19.



