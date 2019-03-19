‘Frustrated’ father who ‘shook’ his 10-week-old baby to death in West Sussex convicted of manslaughter

Have your say

A FATHER who ‘shook’ his newborn baby son causing him to suffer a ‘profound injury to his brain’ has been convicted of manslaughter.

Christopher Barnes, 28, a heating engineer, of Barlavington Way, Midhurst, became ‘frustrated' with 10-week-old Harry on June 24, 2017, Lewes Crown Court heard.

He will be sentenced on Friday

The baby suffered injuries consistent with ‘baby shaking’ and died at Southampton Hospital on June 25, 2017, from an internal head injury.

Barnes was found guilty of manslaughter and of causing grievous bodily harm by a majority verdict at Lewes Crown Court, following a ten-day-trial, yesterday.

Baby Harry suffered a ‘profound injury to his brain’ following an incident at his home in Barlavington Way on June 24, 2017.

The 10-week-old child never regained consciousness and died the following day after life support was withdrawn.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater said: ‘This has been a tragic case, investigating the death of a child is upsetting for everyone involved, but especially the family of the loved one.

‘At some time on 24 June, Harry collapsed. His heart stopped beating and he stopped breathing.

‘He had suffered profound injury to his brain. He never regained consciousness and died the next day after life support was withdrawn.

‘Our investigation, with evidence from expert forensic pathologists, showed that Harry had sustained multiple injuries consistent with 'baby shaking'.

‘The evidence was clear that Christopher Barnes had become frustrated with Harry and had caused his injuries.

‘Harry should have been safe with his father, whose duty it was to love and protect his child. Christopher Barnes’s actions have had a devastating effect on Harry’s entire family.

‘I would urge anyone who is struggling to cope with a new born baby to reach out for help.’

Harry's mother Laura Millins, said: ‘We now have justice for Harry after going through something so traumatic that has changed our lives forever.

‘As we approach what would have been Harry's 2nd birthday we finally have the truth. Harry will always be in our hearts.’

Christopher Barnes was given court bail and will be sentenced on Friday.

A Serious Case Review is being carried out by the independent West Sussex Safeguarding Childrens' Board.