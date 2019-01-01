Hospital chief executive celebrates damehood

A HOSPITAL chief executive is celebrating 10 years on the job after being made a Dame.

Marianne Griffiths, chief executive of Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals received a Dame Commander (DBE) in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours.

She said: ‘I have the privilege to work with so many extraordinary and caring colleagues in the NHS and I am delighted to accept this honour in recognition of everything we achieve together for the people we serve.

‘Working for the NHS can be tough, but there is a generosity of spirit that binds us together and to be awarded this honour for doing my job is a wonderful tribute to all of my colleagues.’

She has led the trust, which includes St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, since a trust merger in 2009.

Board chairman Alan McCarthy added: ‘This is a well-deserved recognition of her dedication and service to the NHS and her contribution to improving the quality of patient care.

‘I am sure Marianne would say that her success is built on teamwork and the fantastic commitment and support of colleagues in the Trust.’