Man suffers head injury after tree falls on West Sussex home in stormy conditions

Have your say

A MAN has been treated for a head injury after a large oak tree fell in strong winds and crashed onto a house.

The tree fell through the roof and into the first floor of the home in Bewbush, near Crawley, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said.

A large oak tree fell in strong winds and crashed onto a house in Bewbush, near Crawley. Picture: Crawley Fire Station/PA Wire

Fire crews also found the roof of a neighbouring house had been damaged when they were called to the scene at 8am on Saturday.

Five people were evacuated from the two properties and checked by paramedics for injuries, a fire service spokesman said.

READ MORE: Difficult driving conditions warning as Met Office issue 50mph wind alert for Portsmouth

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: ‘One man was treated for a relatively minor head injury. He was checked over and discharged at the scene.’

A man has suffered a head injury as a result of the tree toppling over. Picture: Crawley Fire Station/PA Wire

The road has been cordoned off while firefighters, council tree surgeons and structural engineers attend the scene, WSFRS said.

People have been asked to avoid the area.

Weather warnings have been issued after heavy rain and gales were forecast to batter the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Portsmouth and the surrounding area for today, which is in place from 4am to 9pm, with predictions of 50mph winds.

Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across the region. Picture: Crawley Fire Station/PA Wire

On its website, the forecasters said: ‘Strong winds are expected, the strongest of these are likely to affect coastal counties of England and Wales.

READ MORE: Portsmouth trains to run at reduced speeds as Met Office issue wind weather warning

‘Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected quite widely, with some more exposed locations seeing wind gusts of 60-65 mph.’

What to expect?

Here's what the forecasters are warning that the severe weather could cause:

- Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

- Delays to public transport are likely, with longer journey times for rail and bus services.

- Difficult driving conditions are possible, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges the main concern.

Slower trains

South Western Railway are imposing a 50mph speed restriction from 10am to 9pm on services across our region as a result of the stormy conditions.

A spokesman for the rail franchise said: ‘Passengers travelling on South Western Railway on Saturday, March 16 are advised to check their journeys before travelling as a blanket 50mph speed restriction will be imposed across the network from 10am until 9pm owing to the forecasted severe weather.

‘With gusts in excess of 50mph forecast across the region tomorrow, these restrictions will be in place to keep trains running safely.

‘Passengers are advised to check their journeys at www.nationalrail.co.uk or www.southwesternrailway.com before travelling.’