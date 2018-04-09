Opticians to tackle fearsome charity run

A TEAM of keen runners from West Sussex will be taking on a gruelling run for charity.

Staff from Specsavers in Chichester will be braving the Wolf Run to raise money for the Encephalitis Society.

The team will be braving the 10k run through Pippingford Park, East Sussex, on April 29.

They will be pushed to their limits through trail runs, mud runs and obstacle runs.

The group has been training hard for the event and are taking part in weekly runs in preparation of the challenge ahead.

Optical assistant Kerry Downing said: ‘There are 11 of us from the store doing the Wolf Run and we range from two that have run marathons in the past to complete novices.

‘We have decided to do it for the Encephalitis Society as the twin brother of one of our runners, Helen, was struck down with this on Christmas Day and remains in hospital.’

Store director Bishoy Slaib said: ‘We’re really proud of our team for taking on the Wolf Run challenge and help raise vital funds for the Encephalitis Society. We look forward to cheering them on.’