Porsche driver sought after hit-and-run in West Sussex 

POLICE are hunting for the driver of a Porsche who fled the scene after the car was involved in a hit-and-run.

The grey/black Boxster S model crashed with a black Kia Cee'd on the A259 in Wick, near Littlehampton, West Sussex, shortly after 6am today.

A Porsche that was abandoned after the driver fled the scene of a crash in Wick, West Sussex. Picture: Sussex Police/PA Wire

No-one was injured but officers want to speak to the driver as the car was uninsured and notified as off-road, Sussex Police said.

He is described as mixed race, about 5ft 7in, with short Afro hair and it is thought he may live in the county.

