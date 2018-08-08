Showroom opens its doors

A NEW door and window showroom opened its doors with a visit from the mayor.

Mayor of Chichester Martyn Bell unveiled the new Covers Doors and Windows Design Showroom in Quarry Lane, Chichester last week.

Following the official opening, visitors enjoyed a free hog roast and various discounts courtesy of the timber and builders’ merchant, and its suppliers put on demonstrations.

As part of the celebrations, there was a ‘guess the amount of beer’ competition – won by Barbara Glue from Chichester, who was closest to the actual figure, with a guess of 525 bottles.

Manager Martyn Beck said the day was a success.

He said: ‘We are delighted with our new showroom and we hope our customers will enjoy the benefits our improvements bring. We would like to thank everyone who came to celebrate with us and helped to make the day so successful.’