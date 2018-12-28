Valerie Graves family appeals for information five years after her brutal murder

THE FAMILY of Valerie Graves, and detectives investigating the case, have renewed their appeal for information as the fifth anniversary of her murder approaches.

On December 30, 2013, the 55-year-old mother and grandmother was found brutally murdered in her bedroom in Smugglers Lane, Bosham.

She had been staying at the property while the owners were away over the Christmas period.

A detailed investigation, including an exhaustive forensic search of the crime scene, allowed forensic scientists to obtain a limited DNA profile, which although not suitable for a search on the National DNA Database indicated the suspect is male.

In 2015 Sussex Police launched its biggest voluntary mass DNA screening in its history asking all men aged over 17 who live, work or visit Bosham to provide a DNA sample to eliminate them from the inquiry.

To date this has meant that detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team have taken 2,819 DNA samples from men from Bosham or associated to the enquiry in some other way.

Chief Superintendent Jason Taylor said: ‘Officers and staff from the investigation team remain determined to find Valerie's killer five years on and to get justice for her and her family. We continue to do everything reasonably possible to achieve this.

‘We are still offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Valerie's killer and I would ask anyone who has information to contact police.’

Valerie's family said: ‘We would also urge anyone with any information about Valerie's death to come forward and contact police or Crimestoppers.’

Anyone with information about the murder of Valerie Graves is asked to report online or ring 101 and quote Operation Ensign.

Alternatively please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.