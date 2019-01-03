Would you buy this garage – for £100,000?

0
Have your say

Is this the most expensive lock up garage in West Sussex?

A single garage near Chichester is on the market for £100,000.

Would you buy this garage for 100,000? Picture: Google Maps

Would you buy this garage for 100,000? Picture: Google Maps

Part of a block near a hotel in Bosham, the lock up garage has one major advantage - it’s very close to the harbour.

Estate agents Sims Williams say that this is a rare chance to buy a garage in this block.

On the listing it said: ‘The garage is ideal for buyers wishing to store a car or dinghy, and it is situated only a few hundred yards from the harbour.

‘It is therefore possible to literally walk a dinghy down to the water.’

The listing on onthemarket.com

The listing on onthemarket.com

The agents also point out that Bosham is very popular during the summer months for visitors.

‘It is a huge asset to own a garage.’

A quick check of lock up garages for sale across the county reveal prices in the region of £20,000 to £30,000 - but all miles away from any harbour!