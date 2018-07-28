Jackett: Pompey will benefit from FC Utrecht encounter

Have your say

Kenny Jackett believes Pompey's draw against FC Utrecht has set his side up well for their upcoming League One campaign.

The Blues drew 1-1 with the Dutch top-flight outfit in their final pre-season friendly at Fratton Park today.

Anton Walkes was on target for the hosts, cancelling out Sean Klaiber's terrific opener on 15 minutes.

However, Pompey might feel slightly aggrieved they didn't win the friendly clash.

Ronan Curtis missed a bevy of chances, while Matt Clarke put two headers over the bar from corners.

Regardless, Jackett was delighted with the application his troops displayed.

And he feels the performance bodes well going into next week's League One curtain-raiser against Luton.

The Blues boss said: 'We created a lot of chances.

'For the first 20 minutes I thought they dominated and it was hard for us to get into the game.

'They scored an excellent goal but after that we gave as good as we got.

'We created a lot of chances and could have had more than the goal, which is always very pleasing.

'It's interesting in pre-season when you play against sides outside of your level – they set you up well. And that's set us up well for the season ahead.'

