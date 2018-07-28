Pompey 1 FC Utrecht 1: Half-time report 

Pompey go into the half-time level with FC Utrecht.

Sean Klaiber gave the Dutch top-flight outfit the lead before Anton Walkes netted for the Blues a minute before the break.

The visitors initially struggled to break down Pompey’s two banks of four in the early stages, with Jackett’s troops proving resolute.

However, the Blues were opened up through an unstoppable strike from Klaiber.

In the 15th minute Cyriel Dessers picked out the Utrecht right-back 30 yards from goal and he unleashed a thunderous shot that rifled into Craig MacGillivray’s top right-hand post.

To their credit, Pompey responded well and should have levelled on 30 minutes.

Tom Naylor’s angled free-kick found Ronan Curtis at the back post but the forward failed to direct his header on target.

MacGillivray was called into action three minutes later with a decent stop. Sander can de Streek’s shot on the swivel from inside the box was beat away by the Blues keeper for a corner.

Curtis thought he had equalised for Jackett’s side in the 38th minute when he headed home Jamal Lowe’s deft cross from inside the six-yard box. However, the ex-Derry City man was flagged offside.

Pompey continued to pressure the Utrecht goal and Curtis forced a decent stop out of keeper David Jensen on 41 minutes, despite having his shirt tugged.

From the resulting corner, Matt Clarke headed over with the goal at his mercy.

Yet the Blues got their reward a minute before the break.

Pitman did well to control Curtis’ cross and tee-up Walkes, who arrowed his first-time shot into the top right-hand corner.