Afternoon Tea Week - James Strawbridge settles the great scone debate

Jam and cream or cream and jam?

Jam first or clotted cream?

No matter how you eat your scone (or how you pronounce it for that matter), it's the debate that's been raging across county lines for decades.

Ahead of Afternoon Tea Week which starts on Monday, Cornish chef James Strawbridge and ambassador for ethical online food retailer 44 Foods has stepped up to settle the debate once and for all.

Cornish chef James Strawbridge says: "We know how to serve a proper cream tea in Cornwall" (photo: Adobe)

And, as someone who once served over 15,000 scones in just three days at the Royal Cornwall Show, he's a bit of an authority on the subject...

Wise words?

"Without wanting to start a riot, we know how to serve a proper cream tea in Cornwall, while over the Tamar in Devon, they've always been a bit confused,” says James.

“The only way to serve a scone is by putting on the jam first. It's easily spreadable, and visually, it looks much better with the jam on the bottom and a good spoon of Cornish clotted cream on top.

"We take a lot of pride in our clotted cream. It's slowly cooked to get that fantastic crust on top, and we want to show it off, not hide it away.”

