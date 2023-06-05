News you can trust since 1877
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child and shares picture and name paying tribute to three grandfathers

Princess Eugenie has given birth to her second child with her husband Jack.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie has confirmed she gave birth last week, keeping the details under wraps for one week. Princess Eugenie, who is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, confirmed the news on Instagram, announcing the birth of Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30, 2023.

The baby was born weighing 7lbs 1oz while his name pays tribute to his late grandfather, Jack’s dad George, who died aged 72 in 2021. The name also pays tribute to Fergie’s father, Major Ronald Ferguson and Eugenie’s great grandfather Ernest.

Eugenie had her first son August two years ago, and first announced the family’s coming addition in January. In the Instagram post, Princess Eugenie said: “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs. He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

    The Princess previously gave birth to her first son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who is 13th-in-line to the throne, at London’s Portland Hospital in February 2021.

