Butlin’s Bognor Regis has launched a colourful new soft play centre themed around the Skyline Gang – and you don’t need to be staying there to join the fun.

Soft Play centres are a fabulous way to let kids let off a little steam. They're immersed in a world of adventure, free to explore every nook and cranny, and let their adrenaline flow, without fear of getting injured.

A brand new 3,000 sq ft, £1.8 million soft play centre has just opened its squidgy doors for the first time at a Sussex holiday park - and it's open to day visitors.

It's the new Skyline Gang Soft Play at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis, and it's twice the size of the resort's previous soft play centre, allowing room for up to 200 children at a time.

The centre is split into three distinctively designed spaces for babies, toddlers, and juniors – all themed around the colourful characters of the popular Butlin’s Skyline Gang.

And the Skyline Gang, made up of seven larger-than-life stars of the holiday park, will be on hand to help the children make the most of each thrilling themed section.

Each of the Skyline Gang characters will encourage kids to try out padded levels which are packed with climbing challenges, slides, log ramps, cargo nets and more.

There are three play areas, aimed at different age groups - with a Maxi Play section for children between 1m and 1.7m-tall, a Midi Play section for children between 80cm and 1.4m-tall, and a Mini Play section for children up to 90cm.

There is also a spacious multi-sensory area for babies, and parents can book a twice-weekly quiet hour for children who are sensitive to sound and busy places.

To complement the soft play centre, the resort has also introduced a brand-new Puppet Theatre space, featuring family-friendly string puppet shows.

Access to the Soft Play and Puppet Castle shows are free for families on Butlin’s holidays, and also free for visitors.

Short breaks at Butlin’s start from £42, and day visits cost from £19 per adult and £1 per child over two. Children under two are admitted free.

To find out more about the Skyline Gang Soft Play centre, click here.