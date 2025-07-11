Your millionaire moment starts here – join the Wowcher Euromillions syndicate and dream big tonight. | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

After the £208m record jackpot, tonight’s Euromillions draw still offers a massive £74m prize – here’s how you can join a syndicate through Wowcher and boost your odds for under £10.

The £208 million frenzy may have passed, but tonight’s Euromillions draw still offers a life-changing £74 million prize – and for less than a tenner you can get 500 chances to win.

Just a few weeks ago, the UK’s biggest-ever lottery win saw one lucky ticket-holder walk away with a staggering £208 million, instantly richer than Adele. That draw captured the nation’s attention, with millions dreaming of overnight superstardom.

Now the jackpot has reset, but £74 million is hardly something to sniff at. That kind of money still puts you comfortably above the likes of Dua Lipa and Sam Smith in the Sunday Times Rich List. And you don’t even need to play alone – joining a syndicate gives you hundreds of chances for a fraction of the usual price.

Don’t miss out – click here to join the Wowcher Euromillions syndicate now and get 500 lines in tonight’s draw for just £9.99. The deadline is 7.30pm.

The syndicate option is popular with players who want better odds without spending a fortune on dozens of individual tickets. With 500 chances at tonight’s jackpot, you’ll be part of a larger group playing collectively – and if your syndicate wins, the prize is split among members. It’s a smart way to boost your chances without breaking the bank.

On top of the jackpot itself, every Euromillions ticket also gives you entry to the UK Millionaire Maker draw, which guarantees at least one new millionaire every week. Even if the jackpot rolls over again, there are still thousands of smaller prizes to be won – right down to £2.50 for two numbers and around £130,000 for matching five numbers plus one Lucky Star.

The results of tonight’s draw are expected shortly after 8.30pm, but tickets must be bought by 7.30pm to take part. Even if you missed your chance at the £208 million record-breaker, tonight’s draw could still change your life. £74 million? Still more than enough to make your dreams come true.

