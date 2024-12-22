For Sale in Hampshire: Darling cottage-style £1m house on market for fraction of price after massive reduction

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 15:31 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2024, 15:31 GMT

If you’re on the hunt for a phenomenal home at a discounted price, look no further.

This five bedroom home, located in Castlemans Lane, Hayling Island, comes with four reception rooms and four bathrooms as well as a large garden.

This home was initially put on the market in March 2023 with a price tag of £1.5m but it has since been reduced down to £1m.

The listing says: “An individual and spacious family home set on a quiet lane on Hayling Island. With about 2816 sq.ft.

“Of accommodation, there is a large garden, outbuildings and a good degree of privacy. There is open land to both the front and rear of the property.”

For more information about this home, click here.

The listing says: "Tucked behind high hedging on a large plot, Northfork benefits from a good degree of privacy and is situated on a quiet lane."

1. Castlemans Lane, Hayling Island, £1m

This home is on the market for £1m and it is being sold with Fine & Country Drayton.

2. Castlemans Lane, Hayling Island, £1m

For more information about this home, visit Fine and Country Drayton website.

3. Castlemans Lane, Hayling Island, £1m

4. Castlemans Lane, Hayling Island, £1m

