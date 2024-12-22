This five bedroom home, located in Castlemans Lane, Hayling Island, comes with four reception rooms and four bathrooms as well as a large garden.
This home was initially put on the market in March 2023 with a price tag of £1.5m but it has since been reduced down to £1m.
The listing says: “An individual and spacious family home set on a quiet lane on Hayling Island. With about 2816 sq.ft.
“Of accommodation, there is a large garden, outbuildings and a good degree of privacy. There is open land to both the front and rear of the property.”
