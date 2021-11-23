Space NK Black Friday 2021: best discounts on Nars, Diptyque, perfumes

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

SpaceNK opened its doors in Covent Garden 20 years ago, and now is one of the UK’s premiere luxury beauty retailers. They have successful stores in both the UK and US, as well as a thriving online presence, selling thousands of popular and cult beauty brands.

Now they’re announced their Black Friday sales - and it’s impressive. They’re offering up to 25% off selected goods in store and online from NOW until Cyber Monday (November 29 2021).

What brands are on sale?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SpaceNK has really up the Black Friday Beauty ante, by offering discounts onsome of their most popular brands, including haircare specialists Olaplex, Hourglass, and superlative skincare brands Drunk Elephant and Paula’s Choice - which all feature 25% off.

Who are the sales available to?

Black Friday at Space NK is currently available to all customers.

N.dulge members - that’s the SpaceNK loyalty scheme - will also be able to collect points, earning 1 point for every pound spent (100 points = £5 to spend next time you shop).

How long does SpaceNK delivery take?

If you order with standard delivery for £4, you’ll receive your goods within 2-4 working days. Pay £5 for next day delivery, or £8 for two hour delivery (free for orders over £100).

You can Click and Collect from your nearest store for free.

What are the most popular products on sale?

DRUNK ELEPHANT PROTINI POLYPEPTIDE CREAM (usually £57, now £42.75) DRUNK ELEPHANT PROTINI POLYPEPTIDE CREAM (usually £57, now £42.75) £42.75 a rich moisturiser 5/5 This is SpaceNK most popular moisturiser. It’s a luscious cream - with a skin-friendly pH, it’s gently and cosseting. Those peptides encourage skin’s cells to produce collagen - which helps diminish the appearance of wrinkles, and makes your face look healthier and plumper. Buy now

DRUNK ELEPHANT C-FIRMA FRESH DAY SERUM (usually £66, now £49.50) DRUNK ELEPHANT C-FIRMA FRESH DAY SERUM (usually £66, now £49.50) £49.50 4.5/5 This is another best-seller from Drunk Elephant, and for our money, one of the best Vit-C serums out there. With L-Ascorbic acid and supporting ferulic acid, along with pumpkin enzymes hyaluronic acid, it’s great for brightening skin tone and reducing pigmentation. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

OLAPLEX NO. 3 HAIR PERFECTOR (usually £26.50, now 19.50) OLAPLEX NO. 3 HAIR PERFECTOR (usually £26.50, now 19.50) £19.50 repairing over-processed hair 5/5 Over-treated, stressed out locks? Olaplex will become your best friend. A pre-shampoo mask, it works to repair the bonds that freak out and break when bleached and over-heated. It will makes your hair look feel healthier and shinier. It’s seriously good - your hair will thank you for it. Buy now

AESOP RESURRECTION AROMATIQUE HAND WASH (was £27, now £21.60) AESOP RESURRECTION AROMATIQUE HAND WASH (was £27, now £21.60) £21.60 soft, clean hands 4/5 One of SpaceNK’s most popular hand washes, this gorgeous number smells divinely of mandarin and cedar, is gentle on your hands, and has antiseptic qualities - all too crucial in these days of careful handwashing. Buy now

HOURGLASS UNLOCKED INSTANT EXTENSIONS MASCARA (was £29, now £21.75) HOURGLASS UNLOCKED INSTANT EXTENSIONS MASCARA (was £29, now £21.50) £21.75 long beautful lashes 4/5 Simply, the best-selling mascara in SpaceNK history - and for good cause. A tubing formula, it coats every lash individually, leaving you with fluttery, lush Bambi lashes that never smudge. Remove with warm water - once you try this mascara, you won’t settle for any others. Buy now

SUNDAY RILEY GOOD GENES GLYCOLIC ACID TREATMENT (was £85, now £68) SUNDAY RILEY GOOD GENES GLYCOLIC ACID TREATMENT (was £85, now £68) £68.00 glowing skin 5/5 The idea of a glycolic acid treatment is nowhere near as scary as it sounds - indeed, this cult product from Sunday Riley is a good way to incorporate resurfacing glycolic acid into your routine. Use it a couple of times a week at night, and it will work to slough off dull, dead skin cells, leaving you with glowing skin. It improves uneven texture, acne scarring, blemishes and dullness. Buy now

NARS RADIANT CREAMY CONCEALER (was £24.50, now £19.60) NARS RADIANT CREAMY CONCEALER (was £24.50, now £19.60) £19.60 covering spots and dark circles 5/5 One of the Greatest Of All Time. This concealer is ideal for covering spots AND dark under eye circles alike, offering premiere coverage but never caking. Never greasy, too - a winner. Buy now