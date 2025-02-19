Tickets to win this convertible Porsche are just 4p - but you need to be quick

BOTB's latest prize-for-pennies is a convertible Porsche | BOTB

The latest bargain offer by BOTB is a gorgeous open-top 911 Turbo - just in time for what we hope will be a sunny spring

You might not think it if you look outside, but warmer weather is on the way. So it could be a perfect time to enter a prize draw for a convertible sports car.

One lucky winner will soon be given the keys to this Porsche 911 Turbo, and the crazy part is, their winning ticket will have set them back just four pence.

It's a flagship version of the sought-after 991 version of the iconic rear-engined sports car, with 572bhp and a 0-60 time of 4.2 seconds. Imagine that with the roof down.

BOTB's latest bargain prize draw offers up a 2015 model 911 Turbo Convertible that has covered just 32,00 miles.

Valued at £69,000, it's finished in gleaming Jet Black with a contrasting red leather interior, this has the clever PDK gearbox and plenty of optional extras.

If your ticket happens to be drawn, and a new Porsche doesn't push your buttons you don't have to take the car. All BOTB winners can opt for an alternative cash prize - and this time it would be £49,000.

It's one of dozens of dream cars being given away by BOTB and prices usually start at around 90p for a Renault 5 - but this is part of a series of bargain giveaways we've seen recently, with tickets costing pennies.

Entrants can of course choose to buy more than one ticket, up to a maximum of 600, and there is the option of a free postal entry. But obviously the stamp would cost more than the price of a ticket.

Entries close on Sunday. To find out more, or to buy some entries, click here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133