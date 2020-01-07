18 photos showing what life in Old Portsmouth was like years ago
Today we have had a look back through the archives to find out what life was like in Old Portsmouth in the 80s and 90s.
Check out how Portsmouth’s seafront has changed over the last couple of decades.
The American Bar in Old Portsmouth, March 1996
The News Portsmouth
JPIMedia
RFA Argus and the St Helen Wightlink ferry, January 1993.
The News Portsmouth
JPIMedia
Broad Street in Old Portsmouth in March 1999
David Garvey
JPIMedia
Tower House in Old Portsmouth
The News Portsmouth
JPIMedia
View more