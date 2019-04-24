37 Amazing images from D Day 1944 Normandy

IT WAS the biggest amphibious invasion force ever sent to war.
And as the world comes towards marking the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings, The News is sharing these amazing photos that capture the event as it unfolded. Taking place on June 6, the D-Day landings turned the tide of the war and involved more than 100,000 Allied troops – many of whom set sail from Portsmouth.
Infantry Advances 9th August 1944: US infantrymen make their way past a wrecked German truck on the way to Avranches during the Allied invasion of Normandy. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)