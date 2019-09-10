An idyllic snap of country life in Havant, but where exactly? RETRO

What a lovely bucolic scene, right, of country life in Havant. As I mentioned previously, I am putting together a collection of then and now photographs of the area and Ralph Cousins loaned me this picture of what was then called Warblington Lane.

Can anyone tell me what Warblington Lane is called today and is the house on the left still standing?

A class from Copnor Road Junior school in the 1950s. A reunion is being arranged. photo: Shirley Brown.

I thought it might be Church Lane but the stream on the right proved me wrong.

Clive Poling has contacted me about a reunion he is planning for all those who attended Copnor Road Junior School in the early 1950s.

Clive told me he was about five when Mrs Brennan had him stand in the corner for eating a Rolo in class. He was nine when his mother made him a sailor suit, 10 when he fell in love, and 11 when he was dumped.

Some of the names Clive remembers are: Robert Rainey, Victor Williams, David Reynolds, Maureen Swanson, Valerie Bone, Lorna Dowson, Pat and Paul Reid, Alfie Goble and Barry Figgins.

HMS Indomitable, thought to be in Rosyth, Scotland. Photo: Roger Smith.

If you would be interested in attending a reunion please contact Clive on clivepoling@yahoo.co.uk or 01424 752797.

On September 6 I published the photograph, below right, of HMS Indomitable and asked where it might have been located.

The most comprehensive reply was from Deryck Swetnam who told me: ‘I’m sure the location is Rosyth. The ship is in the non-tidal basin and the photograph was probably taken from the hammerhead crane.

‘Indomitable is probably heading for one of the dry docks which are on the north side of the basin – the new carriers were built very near there.

Tom Bennett sent in this photograph asking if anyone has knowledge of Kents Farm allegedly in Portsmouth somewhere, perhaps North End.

‘I find the lack of tugs very strange. The entry to the basin runs from top centre to top left of the photograph, the fact that no lock gates are visible suggests the basin had been made temporarily tidal in order to admit Indomitable.

‘The large building, top centre, became the Admiralty Testing Establishment which did destructive tests on obsolete warships before they went to the scrap yard.

‘There was one only a couple of miles away at Inverkeithing.

‘There is too little of the escort carrier on the left to help with identification, except that it was one of the lend/lease carriers, possibly an Attacker class. I have a list of 10 escort carriers which were definitely in Rosyth at various times between 1944 and 1946.

‘The Battleship top right is a Royal Sovereign Class with a funnel cap. This would make it Royal Sovereign, Ramillies, Resolution or Revenge. Revenge had a stern walk which the ship in the photograph does not appear to have.’

Tom Bennett sent the bottom photograph to me, it belonged to a friend of his. On the reverse it states it is a scene on Kent’s Farm, North End, Portsmouth. Has anyone any knowledge of such a farm?