Another Portsmouth street wiped off the map for ‘modernisation’

It’s unlikely in these politically correct days that any local authority would now name a road Turk Street. But back when political correctness was not on anyone’s radar I’m sure Turkey would have been proud to have a street named after its nationals.

Are there any surviving residents of this Portsmouth street that ran between Lake Road and Sultan Road until the 1960s when the area was cleared for ‘modernisation? It’s now covered by Hanway Road and Kilminston Close.

The other end of Turk Street at its junction with Sultan Road. Kingston Road is at the top end. Picture: Mick Cooper collection

On the corner of Lake Road was Hart’s bakery which was established in 1860. I think the top picture here showing Hart’s was taken in the early 1960s.

The other end of Turk Street joined Sultan Road (bottom picture). My Kelly’s Directories of 1947 and 1962 do not name the shop on the corner so perhaps a former resident might know? I am sure readers will know the names and make of the vehicles.

What those directories do tell me is half a dozen families living in Turk Street in the late 1940s were still in the same properties in the early 1960s. In the background is an old branch of the Midland Bank. The building survives.