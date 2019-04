Here’s a retrospective look at photos from our weekly ‘Face on the floor’ feature from 1999 to 2007. The revellers are enjoying themselves at several different venues from the time. No mobile phones here!

FACE ON THE FLOOR - revellers enjoying the Friday night scene in Buddies nightclub at The Pyramids, Southsea.'005950_0053_FACE_PYRAMIDS.JPG'PICTURE/MICHAEL SCADDAN JPIMedia Buy a Photo

072267_24 FACE_BAR_BLUU (HO) 8/6/07'Face on the Floor - revellers enjoying their night out at Bar Bluu nighclub at Clarendon Road, Southsea.'PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (072267-24) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

072914_0049_FACE_TIGER_TIGER (GUI) 20/7/07'Face on the Floor - revellers having a good time at Tiger Tiger nightclub at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.'PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (072914-0049) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

072914_0134_FACE_TIGER_TIGER (GUI) 20/7/07'Face on the Floor - revellers having a good time at Tiger Tiger nightclub at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.'PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (072914-0134) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more