Bulging Victory looks much the same today as 97 years ago - Nostalgia

If the vintage car were not in the photograph and it was in colour this photograph could have been taken yesterday. As we know, HMS Victory’s hull is bulging and to save weight the upper masts and yards have been removed. Just the fore, main and mizzen main masts remain.

I am told the ship will remain in this state for the next 10 years or so.

This Channel Islands flight skidded off the grass runway on to Eastern Road, Portsmouth in 1967. Picture: The News archive.

I think this photo shows Victory shortly after she went into dry dock in 1922 and she is under conservation. The bowsprit is being supported by wooden scaffolding.

• How many of you remember the day two aircraft came to grief on the wet grass of Portsmouth Airport on Tuesday, August 15, 1967?

Reading the accident report it appears the pilot of the second aircraft that crashed 90 minutes after the first was not told there had been an incident on the northern side of the airfield.

The first plane was en route from Southend to Paris via Portsmouth. The pilot lost control on the waterlogged runway and ended up in shrubbery at the northern end of the airfield. Any farther and it might have ended up in Port Creek.

West Street, Havant at the turn of the last century. Picture: Ralph Cousins's postcard collection.

Ninety minutes later a Channel Islands flight did exactly the same but luckily at a different angle. It skidded through fencing and on to Eastern Road. Incredibly, not a car was hit. Imagine that today.

No passengers or crew from either aircraft were injured. The planes were dragged back from their precarious positions, repaired and continued flying.

I remember being told two Evening News vans, which were following each other, had a lucky escape as one of the planes came to rest between them. The front one went on with his delivery while the rear van had to brake hard, double back and get off the island via Portsbridge.

In the picture the Channel Islands plane has been dragged back from Eastern Road.

Then located in Whitwell Road, Southsea, here are children from Courtwood Preparatory School, Southsea, about 1947. Picture: Michael Harris.

• Because of the width of the school photo I have had to cut out some of the children.

They are pupils from Courtwood Preparatory school about 1947 which was at that time in Whitwell Road, Southsea. They are posing alongside Canoe Lake, Southsea.

The buildings in the background have altered little over the years although there have been some changes.

I am sure the parents of the girl with her hand over her face and the boy looking to his right were not happy when they bought the picture and realised their little darlings were not looking at the camera.

• A look into the past at Havant a century ago. Surprisingly it is only the buildings on the near left that have been demolished. The narrow road, the old A27, was the main road from the west towards Chichester. It is now much safer since being pedestrianised.