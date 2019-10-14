More often than not, veterans of D-Day dislike being called ‘heroes’ but in reality they are all deserving of the accolade for the simple reason they willingly put their lives on the line for us all living here today.

One chap stands out lately. An ‘old soldier’ called Reg Tegg, a former Royal Engineer Sapper.

Reg died last month but was aged an amazing 101 so had a good innings.

However, it was feared only a handful of people would attend the war hero’s funeral tomorrow at Portchester Crematorium.

The news prompted Mark Stevens, chairman of the Solent and District Branch Royal Engineers Association, to appeal to Hampshire’s military community.

And the plea has since gone viral on Facebook, with almost 1,100 people sharing and hundreds more commenting which made Mark say: ‘It reaffirms your belief in humanity, it’s just absolutely brilliant. I’m just bursting with joy and pride.’

Good news indeed and Reg will get a send-off he richly deserves.

It’s almost beyond belief what men such as Reg went through in those dark days of the Second World War.

Reg himself was in the thick of it and was part of the first wave to land on Gold Beach during the pivotal invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

H e was tasked with blowing up bridges to stall the German advance and give the 100,000 stranded Allied troops time to be rescued. He eventually fled on a French fishing boa t, one of the last to leave the beach.

Among other ex ploits, Reg saw action in North Africa, during the siege of Tobruk before then clearing a minefield at night ahead of the pivotal victory at El Alamein, in Egypt.

Reg Tegg - a true British hero, now sadly gone but NEVER forgotten.