COMMENT: Every penny raised in the annual Poppy Appeal is a vital boost for our veterans

It’s fast approaching that time of the year when people up and down the country pause to remember those who gave their lives to ensure Britain remains ‘free’.

In our city’s Commercial Road on Saturday, hundreds of people fell silent as The Last Post was played to mark the launch of the Poppy Appeal.

Last year, fundraising across the city raised more than £100,000, which goes to supporting veterans across the county.

This is a fine sum indeed but let’s all hope this year the total is larger and as Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan says: 'Survey after survey is telling us that veterans do not feel their contributions are being recognised by society. So events like the Poppy Appeal launch are so important.’

Sarah Ferris, Community Fundraiser at the Poppy Appeal, said this year's appeal hoped to focus on attention on all veterans, including those from allied countries across the world.

In a new approach this year, The Royal British Legion is urging the public to put down their smartphones and take part in the traditional two-minute silence on the 100th Armistice Day.

The charity, which runs the annual poppy appeal, is hoping to encourage younger generations to take part in remembrance ceremonies by launching a Snapchat filter and Twitter emoji.

The charity is launching a series of digital campaigns on the popular social media sites in a bid to get younger people to engage in the two-minute silence on November 11.

This is a great idea and will help to keep the sacrifices made in the name of peace remembered for generations to come.

Lest we forget...