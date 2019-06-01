Community comes together to commemorate Gosport’s role in D-Day landings

STOKES Bay has been commemorating D-Day with an array of World War Two displays, events and activities.

The D-Day 75 Embarkation event was organised by Gosport Council and the D-Day Fellowship.

Gosport D-Day Fellowship chairman, Malcolm Chapman.

Fellowship chairman, Malcolm Chapman, 79, said: ‘Gosport’s role in D-Day can sometimes be overlooked but it played a massive role in dispatching everything the troops needed including weaponry and machinery. Today is important in ensuring Gosport’s role and heritage in this iconic event does not get lost.’

The event included a landing craft display, infantry weapons and vehicles presentation, tank display and an evening of wartime classic songs. The culmination of the day’s activities was a Battle of Britain memorial flypast by a C-47 Dakota.

The event was particularly poignant for Lee-on-Solent resident, Jean Carty, whose father, Frank Moore, fought in the D-Day landings.

Jean said: ‘My father was involved in the Omaha beach landing. He survived but many soldiers were killed. If he was still alive today he would have loved this event. It’s so important we continue to remember D-Day and the sacrifices my father’s generation made.’

Lindsey Ratcliffe dressed in period costume for the Women's Voluntary Service.

More than 3000 visitors got the chance to see and explore a whole range of artifacts and to speak to experts in military history. Historic artifacts organisation, the War and Peace Collection, gave visitors the chance to experience first-hand a range of machinery from World War Two, including jeeps, beach recovery vehicle and the iconic spitfire fighter plane.

Representative, Bradley Cooper, said: ‘We were really keen to be involved today as it’s important to keep history alive. In a museum, many of the artifacts are behind a glass cabinet where as here people get to explore things hands on which really brings history to life. We are also here to speak to visitors and answer any questions they may have.’

With many families in attendance one of the key aims for Bradley was to ensure the significance of D-Day was not lost on younger generations.

‘It’s so important we remember the sacrifices made. Many veterans have now passed on and every year there are fewer left. It’s crucial that events such as today continue to tell their story and keep it alive for future generations,’ he explained.

Left to right - Tony Amor, Cecilia Amor, Theresa Goad-Amor and Daniel Goad, aged 8.

Visitors could also learn about the war by paying a visit to one of the many display tents including a field hospital and food tent. The food tent would have been run by the Women’s Voluntary Service and was used to provide troops with a hearty meal before or after heading into battle.

Dressed in period costume, historian, Lindsey Ratcliffe, said: ‘Large soyer boilers would have been used out in the field to mass produce food for the soldiers. It’s really important to have these events to help teach children about the realities of war and to remember what took place 75 years ago.’

With interactive activities such as soldier training, battlefield simulation and a tank float competition there was plenty to interest and entertain all ages.

Grace Crowson, aged 7, said: ‘It has been really interesting and I particularly liked dressing up as an evacuee.’

Jean and John Carty. Jean's father, Frank Moore, took part in the D-Day landings.

Twin sister, Jessica, added: ‘It was interesting to see the planes and tanks and I hope to find out more about how they work.’

Mum, Claire Crowson, felt the event brought the community together as well as providing the children with an important underlying message.

Claire commented: ‘It’s great to see so many families out together and to remember what took place. Dressing up and exploring all the different displays and artifacts really helped bring the event to life for the children.’

Daniel Goad, aged 8, particularly enjoyed getting up close to the spitfire.

‘It was great to get to be right next to the spitfire and learn about the different types of weapons used during the war,’ he said.

For Daniel’s grandfather, Tony Amor, the event brought back distant memories of his early childhood.

Claire and Bill Crowson alongside daughters Grace (left) and Jessica.

‘I was only four when D-Day took place but for me this has been a nostalgic experience as my earliest memories are from the war. Even as a small child I remember the siren sounding and we would all go into the air raid shelter which was dug into the garden. I remember the black curtains which were used to black out any lights from the German bombers,’ he recalled.

Represented at the event were members of the army, air force and navy.

Royal Navy Lieutenant, Tracey Parrat, said: ‘I have been in the military for 20 years and it’s really important to remember what our ancestors gave for our country. If D-Day hadn’t occurred we may live in a very different society to what we know today.’

For anyone who missed today’s event, there is a second day of commemorations taking place at Stokes Bay on Sunday June 2. The programme will commence at 10am.