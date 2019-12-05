Cosham in the 1940s and early 20th century

Here we’re looking along London Road, Cosham, in, at a guess, the 1940s with Fort Widley standing guard on Portsdown Hill.

Pedestrians can be seen waiting at several bus stops. As ever, there are trolleybus poles and wires, as there were all over Portsmouth. I am sure some of my transport buffs can tell me more about the approaching bus.

Lady Nellie Couzens's funeral procession enters Queens Road, Buckland, Portsmouth. Picture:: Barry Cox postcard collection.

On the wasteland to the right is where Portsdown and Horndean Light Railway trams would have made their way from Cosham to Horndean. Can anyone enlighten me about what was written on the gates. All I can make out is ARMO-TUB-FLO.

To the right of that is where the GPO telephone exchange was later built.

Crossing London Road behind the bus would now be Wayte Street. Either side of Wayte Street, the old road to Southampton, where the hoardings are, Cosham fire station was built, opposite the police station. Both were opened on July 1, 1952. The police station replaced one in Windsor Road, Cosham.

At that time there were just two cars in Cosham yard, the superintendent’s Morris Minor and a Ford Poplar used by the CID.

The horse pulling the Womens Land Army wagon and trailer looks exhausted. Picture: Mick Cooper collection.

Big turnout for mayoress’s funeral

Lady Nellie Couzens was the wife of three-times mayor of Portsmouth Sir George Couzens, an ironmonger.

He was much admired in Portsmouth as was his wife. She died, aged 51, in August 1908. Her funeral cortege can be seen entering Queen’s Road, Buckland, from a narrow Kingston Road for the service in the Congregational Church on the corner. The drug store on the opposite corner remains a chemist shop to this day.

Women’s Land Army

High Street, Cosham, at the turn of the 20th century. Photo: Mick Cooper collection.

Another Second World War photograph of Land Army girls recruiting for the Women’s Land Army. The office was at 8, Hampshire Terrace, Southsea.

The shire horse pulling the wagon seems somewhat distressed on what was obviously a summer day.

There also appears to be a trailer attached to the cart so it must have been some pull for this poor horse.

Time goes by and this photograph would be at least 75 years old so it is unlikely there are any survivors still with us.

High Street, Cosham

I know how many of you enjoy local scenes before the advent of the motor car and what the streets were like back then.

Here we are looking north along High Street, Cosham, and, as ever, pedestrians walk in the middle of the road regardless of any danger, not as if much exisited.