D-Day 75: 37 images captured during Normandy invasion

And as the world comes towards marking the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings, The News is sharing these amazing photos that capture the event as it unfolded. Taking place on June 6, the D-Day landings turned the tide of the war and involved more than 100,000 Allied troops – many of whom set sail from Portsmouth.

Infantry Advances 9th August 1944: US infantrymen make their way past a wrecked German truck on the way to Avranches during the Allied invasion of Normandy. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Landing Craft 6th June 1944: A landing craft bound for Normandy. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Survivors Ashore 6th June 1944: Survivors from a landing craft which sank off Omaha Beach, Normandy, come safely ashore on a life raft. (Photo by Weintraub/Keystone/Getty Images)

6th June 1944: American assault troops wading ashore on Omaha beachhead in Normandy. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

