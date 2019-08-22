Do you recognise the faces in this Portsmouth football team picture?: RETRO

Colin Greetham, from Petersfield, sent me several photographs of local football teams in the 1960s and 70s. Unfortunately they do not have names.

Over the next few days I will be showing a different team, including Petersfield Lads 1956, Somerstown FC 1965 and Waterlooville 1965, so keep an eye out for them.

A marvellous view looking east across the redundant level crossing with new platforms under construction in 1937. photo: Barry Cox collection

The team shown above is McMurdo FC from 1975 when they won the Portsmouth Premier League, a superb standard of football. If you were part of this team and know a few of your team-mates' names, please let me have them.

In the marvellous view, below, we are looking east from a new platform under construction at Havant Railway Station. The original station can be seen down the platform with the roofless awning post on the distant right.

The covered rails are part of the original level crossing. Before the construction of the railway bridge at the west end of the station, North Street – on the right, out of view – crossed here into Leigh Road where traffic headed to Horndean and London.

In the distance the footbridge can be seen under which was the junction to London and Brighton.

Following on from last Tuesdays view along Stanhope Road here we see part of the Evening News offices. photo: The News archive.

The semaphore signals – viewed above the footbridge but this side of it – would also be redundant once the colour light signals at the end of the new platform came into operation.

Last Tuesday I published a view looking north along Stanhope Road, Portsmouth, with the exit from the old dispatch office.

In the view, below left, we see part of the frontage of the actual Evening News office.

The posters in the window read: 'Get the habit. Read The News'. And on the left: 'Local news and pictures. The Hampshire Telegraph’.

Emsworth was always a place for fine houses. Is the lady standing outside Threepwood the home of P.G.Wodehouse? Photo: Barry Cox.

As I remember, the alleyway on the left led to a covered way and the engine room.

The property on the far left was part of the Post Office sorting room.

I used to wheel large baskets full of newspapers to this office for delivery all over the UK and across the world. I kid you not.

Does anyone recognise the street, below, which is believed to be in Emsworth?

It has been suggested that it might be Record Road, running west off Havant Road.

Dorothy Bone from the town’s museum tells me the novelist PG Wodehouse lived in Record Road ‘on and off’ from 1904 to 1914.

I know producers of postcards used some strange subjects, even funerals.

I wonder if this lady is standing outside Threepwood, where Wodehouse resided sometime before the onset of the First World War?

Perhaps she is his housekeeper, or even his wife? I can see no other reason for making the scene into a postcard.