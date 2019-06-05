Fascinating rarely-seen photos show the bravery and heroism of our British D-Day soldiers

(From left) British Prime minister Winston Churchill, Sir Miles Dempsey, British 2nd Army commandant, and British general Marshal Bernard Montgomery visit destroyed city of Caen, 23 July 1944 after Allied forces stormed the Normandy beaches on D-Day. D-Day, 06 June 1944 is still one of the world's most gut-wrenching and consequential battles, as the Allied landing in Normandy led to the liberation of France which marked the turning point in the Western theater of World War II. (Photo credit should read STF/AFP/Getty Images)

