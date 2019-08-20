Glamour girls give Royal Navy gun runners a boost: RETRO

In February 1970 actresses Jenny Handley and Julie Ege visited HMS Excellent, Whale Island, to watch the training for the gun run.

The Norwegian born Ege was a former Bond Girl who sadly died in 2008 aged just 64.

Mr and Mrs Smith along with their children Allen and Marilyn. Photo: Marilyn Waterman

She played the part of Helen in the 1969 Bond movie On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

She also had a small part in The Living Daylights.

Jenny Handley remains known as a presenter of the children’s TV magazine programme Magpie.

n I wonder how many of you can remember the Eastney Snack Bar on the corner of Cromwell Road and Eastney Street, Eastney, and just up the road from the Royal Marine Barracks main gate?

Located on the corner of Cromwell Road and Eastney Street was the Eastney Snack Bar. Photo: Marilyn Waterman

The building is now a Chinese takeaway.

Marilyn Waterman, nee Smith, sent me in two photographs after seeing the aerial view of the barracks last Thursday.

In the photograph, below left, are her parents, Wilf and Grace Smith, with Marilyn and her brother Allen. Eastney bus depot can be seen in the distance.

Marilyn tells me the snack bar was closed during the day for some reason but in the evening was well patronised by Royal Marines.

Here we see the Hogs Lodge Inn on the corner of London Road in the 1920s. Photo: Barry Cox postcard collection.

Next door was Bob’s Cafe which was often frequented by Teddy Boys who always got into fights with marines. Marilyn told me her mother often patched up a marine or two before returning to barracks.

In the photograph, below right, we see Marilyn, with her friend Susan holding on to her dolls’ pram, sitting on the doorstep.

Marilyn mentioned The Cockleshell Heroes film which was produced locally. ‘l remember hearing about the filming, which caused great excitement’, said Marilyn.

‘There was a scene with Anthony Newley running past the snack bar but it did not make the final cut.

‘There are some lovely shots of the barracks and surrounding area. They include the Royal Marines’ baths, now Eastney swimming pool. I remember a Royal Marine instructor unsuccessfully trying to teach me to swim there but the pool seemed so deep. l was terrified. Eventually one day l just waded into the sea at Eastney beach with my friends and swam’.

Ex-Playboy bunny Marilyn Cole, who used to live in Kassassin Street, told me she knew the bar well when she was a girl.

The Hog’s Lodge Inn, on London Road, Horndean, was a Gales pub made up of two former cottages, pictured on the opposite page.

Some years later it was demolished and a new pub built behind it facing the main road. Its name is now the Hampshire Hog.

I am sure many of you remember when London Road, from Horndean to Petersfield, was but a country lane.