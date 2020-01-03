Gosport man is the first to have liver transplant in 1980

The new year meant a new life for Gosport miracle man Robin Reed as he recovered from a unique operation.

In February 1979, 25-year-old Mr Reed, from Lee-on-the-Solent, suffered from sclerosis of the liver and diabetes and was given less than two years to live.

But in March he heard about an operation which would save his life and give him his one chance to start again.

Six months later, he became the first man to have a liver transplant.

Four months on, Mr Reed said he felt better than he had ever done before.

He said: ‘Before, I was so miserable, there were so many restrictions on my life – food, ability to work and even walking. I now feel like a new man.’