Hayling Billy goes over Langstone crossing | Nostalgia

Today we take another look at the Hayling Island branch line where the locomotives were always called Hayling Billys.

The driver, who is leaning out of his cab, looks like the late Sydney ‘Taffy’ Fellows from the Fratton depot.

NOW: Langstone crossing site today with the original road on the left. Picture: Bob Hind.

But here we are, perhaps in the 1950s judging by the cars, and the gates of the Langstone Road crossing appear to have had a recent coat of paint.

The pavement stops at a wicket gate for pedestrians and an ornate lamp standard would have lightened the crossing. On the left are a couple of information boards... with no information.

Above the trees on the right are the railway cottages which had nothing to do with the railway . They were built many years before the line was installed and were destroyed by fire a year ago.

I hope my car buffs will be able to name the motors, especially the magnificent beast on the right.

In my picture taken this week you can see the chimney pots of those railway cottages above the burnt out rafters of the roof.

Where I took the photograph from is the original road where the two cars were in front of the gates.