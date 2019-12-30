Hayling Island then and now | Bob Hind

A somewhat sparse view over the café and bus stops at Beachlands, Hayling Island, some time in the 1950s. The bus stops on the right would unload hordes of passengers, more so after the Hayling Billy stopped running in November 1963.

I do not know that much about what is seen so any help would be appreciated.

NOW: The same location today, taken by licensed drone user Paul Costen.

The building standing alone was the café and the large white building to the left was, I am told, the Royal Beach Hotel now converted to apartments. Above the distant trees is Langstone Harbour.

Professional photographer Paul Costen, of Highfield Avenue, Waterlooville, has loaned me these two pictures.

He is also a licensed drone user and in his modern view of Beachlands we see a much-changed scene.

The former Royal Beach Hotel is now all apartments and the former wasteland to the right of it is now blocks of flats.

The café has been rebuilt and land to the right taken over by the fairground. The bus stop remains in use but is not so busy these days. There is now housing on what were fields above the new flats.