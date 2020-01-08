‘Made in Portsmouth’ ran right through Dreadnought giant | Nostalgia

Stubbington artist Neil Marshall has produced a superb new painting of Portsmouth Harbour from the Gosport side. On view are HMS Victory and the boys’ training ship HMS St Vincent.

He has just about everything to scale even the correct flagging. As can be seen, on St Vincent, boys are climbing the port rigging and on the mizzen mast another is standing on the mainmast fighting top.

The launch of the Dreadnought battleship HMS St Vincent, Portsmouth Dockyard 1908.

On the foreshore sailors are hauling in a longboat.

On the right two aged fishermen are probably discussing, critically, the manner in which the sailors are working.

They are all wearing sennet hats, correct for the period. In the distance the original semaphore tower in the dockyard is standing proud.

To buy a copy and to see Neil’s other work, call him on 07469 711 700 or e-mail neilmarshall7@msn.com.

The unbeaten Gosport cricket team of 1965. Picture: Peter Edgar

• Following on from Neil’s painting, here we see the launch of an updated St Vincent on September 10, 1908, after she was built in Portsmouth dockyard.

She is making her way down the slipway for her first dip. She was commissioned 18 months later on May 3, 1910. She went on to play a small part in the Battle of Jutland in 1916.

Whereas today’s modern carriers are expected to be in service for at least 50 years, St Vincent was decommissioned 11 years later in March 1921.

• Peter Edgar has sent me this photo of Gosport Cricket Club who were unbeaten in the summer of 1965. He says: ‘I have done much work with the history of Gosport Amateurs.

‘They were formed just before the First World War becoming one of the most important clubs in southern England after the war. The team had developed matches in the 1960s from the south between Bournemouth and Brighton, and north to Warwick. Regular tours went to the Isle of Wight and Worcester over many years.

'Before Pakistan was allowed to play test cricket a national team called the Pakistan Eaglets was formed comprising Test standard players and played Gosport Amateurs at Privett Park. Many of the Pakistan players became full internationals.’ Peter is sure one of the team was Hanif Mohammad.

Peter adds: 'As local cricket changed, Gosport Amateurs arguably had the best team in southern England. They did not lose a single match in 1965. Out of 46 games played they won 34 and drew the rest.’

Back row (l to r): Mick Hunt, Dan Andrews, George Collins, Bill Francis, Arthur Stevens, Tom Cordery. Front: Alan Bishop, Aubrey Jesty, Bud Fisher, Peter Edgar, Bernard Ramsden.