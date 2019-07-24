Mary Rose welcomes actor

Have your say

THE Mary Rose has been announced as a finalist in The 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards – and has a special guest attending the museum to discuss the honour.

British a ctor Hugh Bonneville, known for playing leading roles in Downton Abbey, W1A and Twenty Twelve , will be the guest of honour to talk about the rich history of the ship.

The National Lottery Awards is the annual search to find the UK’s favourite l ottery-funded projects from different categories.

Winners are selected by public vote to win a prize of £10,000.

The Mary Rose Museum tells the stories of the 500 men who lived, worked and died on board.

The museum is the only entry for Portsmouth and Hampshire in the Heritage Category of the a wards.

Upon becoming king in 1509, Henry VIII commissioned the Mary Rose.

Five- and-a- half wives later, in 1545, his heart broke as he watched her sink outside Portsmouth harbour.

It was dramatically raised in 1982.

Helen Bonser-Wilton, chief executive of the Mary Rose, said: ‘We are so honoured to have reached the finals of the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards.

‘The National Lottery grant the Mary Rose received has done an immeasurable amount to support and conserve the Mary Rose and also enabled us to open a museum which brings in visitors from all around the world.

‘With the National Lottery’s support we have achieved so much and hope to achieve so much more. We would be absolutely thrilled if we were voted as the nation’s favourite heritage project.’

Voting opens at 9am today and closes at midnight on Wednesday, August 21.

Vote for The Mary Rose’s project by going to MaryRose.org/NLAMaryRose